31st annual Fiesta de los Ninos helps raise money for Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents showed up to the American Bank Center for the 31st annual Fiesta de los Ninos.

The event raised money for Driscoll Children's Hospital.

It featured a concert by Corpus Christi native Roger Creager. This year, they were specifically raising money for two very important pieces of life saving technology.

One is a neurological navigation system, which would allow surgeons to do their work more precisely and efficiently.

It will also be less invasive for the children receiving surgery. The other, an angel eye camera for parents with babies in intensive care.

"The angel eyes are digital cameras that mom and dad can go online and watch their child, wherever the case may be, watch their child from home," said DCH Vice President of Development and Marketing Sean Pieri.

We're told there will be a brand new neonatal care center at CHRISTUS Spohn South on Saratoga. The care center is set to open next month.

