31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville.
The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more.
The food as always was a hit, it included eggs, refried beans, tortillas and of course the cowboy coffee. The King Ranch told 3NEWS that they are always excited to be able to open their doors to the community.
Director of Community Relations & Hospitality of the King Ranch, Lorette Williams spoke with 3NEWS and said, "This is the legendary king ranch and tradition is rich here. People get excited to be a part of this and this is a chance for the ranch to be able to connect with the community."
After the breakfast, those in attendance were able to make their way to downtown Kingsville for a list of activities.
All the fun ended this evening with a concert by country artists Pam Tillis and The Frontmen.
