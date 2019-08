CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal drug roundup aimed at catching drug traffickers in the Coastal Bend area has led to 32 arrests, some of which happened in San Patricio County.

The roundup is known to law enforcement as Operation Coastal Benders.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department with the details.

