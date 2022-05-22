33-year-old man missing in Alice, family voices concern

Officials searching brush area where he was last spotted north of Alice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Estavan "Stevie" Sanchez Jr. recently returned to Texas from Arizona after his mother said he was experiencing issues with his mental health. It escalated Friday evening to the point where medical help was needed.

"While we're waiting for the ambulance, the deputy sheriff shows up and he's talking to us. My son comes out of the house, gets in his vehicle, and takes off because he doesn't believe that this man is a police officer," said Sanchez Jr.'s mother, Angela Sanchez.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno told 3NEWS, "The officer was concerned, so he followed him, and then noticed that he was driving erratically and at a very high rate of speed. They followed him and tried to pull him over, but then he wrecked the vehicle, jumped out of the vehicle, and ran into the brush."

Sanchez Jr. has been missing since he disappeared into the brush on Friday. "It's unknown why he's doing this, we don't know, you know. He is an adult and we just have to look for him. Hopefully he'll come out and I know the parents are very worried and we're very concerned for him," said Bueno.

Law enforcement said family members initially called to Sanchez Jr. when he ran into the brush, and he responded, but was not found. His mother went searching for him Saturday morning once it was light enough to see.

"My husband and I started at seven in the morning to search the area and basically, what they're telling us, is that he'll come out when he gets hungry. He'll come out when he gets thirsty," explained Sanchez.

Bueno said that despite the concerns about his well-being, residents should only be concerned with trying to find him. "He's not violent, he's not a danger to anyone. He probably is going through something that's happening in his life. We're going to try everything we can do to find him," Bueno added.

According to Bueno, the Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, and Border Patrol have all been notified that Sanchez Jr. is missing.

A Texas game warden said footprints were spotted heading north of Alice towards the Three Rivers and George West area. Sanchez Jr. was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, and shorts.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Jim Wells Sheriff's Department to help with the search, and 3NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

