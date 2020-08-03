Hundreds of runners gathered together Saturday morning to take part in the 33rd annual Goodwill run.

The run was comprised of a two mile walk as well as a 5k run and 10k run. It supports the Goodwill Industries of South Texas with the proceeds helping fun job training programs they offer to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

Over 500 hundred runners showed up to participate in the event. If you would like to take part you can head to their website here.

