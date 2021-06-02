347th District Court Judge Missy Medary appointed to Texas Judicial Council

Medary took on her new role Feb. 1.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — After 30 years of working in the legal system, the last nine as a district judge, Missy Medary is now taking on another responsibility.

The 347th District Court judge has accepted an appointment to the Texas Judicial Council, which has been around since 1929 and is designed to try and come up with ways to make the state's court system run better.

Medary took on her new role Feb. 1.

"If the Supreme Court calls you and says, 'Hey judge, we'd really like you to be on this committee,' I would definitely never ever say no, mostly because as a judge, we want the judiciary to do well," Medary said.

"So if I can work for Nueces County, and last time I checked Nueces County was still in the state of Texas, and help the state of Texas as well, then I would love to do that."

Medary will serve on the council for the next four years.

