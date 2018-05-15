KIII is proud to be apart of the 34th Annual Driscoll Children's Miracle Network Celebration! Help us support Driscoll Children's Hospital as it helps perform miracles every day here in the Coastal Bend!

This year we will be live at Whataburger Field for an amazing event from 10AM to 3PM!

Sign up now for the 1st Annual Walk In The Park Walk-A-Thon from 11AM to 1PM.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE WALK-A-THON!

There are plenty of things going on as well!

There will be

Car Show

Zumbathon

Face Painting

Car Seat Inspections

250 Free Bicycle Helmets And A Fitting!

If you would like to volunteer for this amazing event, contact the Driscoll Development Department Office at (361) 694-6419!

