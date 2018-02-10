CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Get ready to get your apples. It's time again for the 36th annual Kiwanis Club Apple Sale benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Sales from the apples help to send patients to various camps during the summer months. This is the 36th year that the Six Points Kiwanis Club has organized the sale.

The summer camps are specifically designed around patients and are able to cater to their medical needs.

“The annual Apple Sale has become a great fall tradition to raise funds for our many patients who want to attend summer camps. Summer camps provide a wonderful experience for our patients with chronic illnesses to enjoy a fun summer activity away from the hospital,” said Martha Avery, Vice President of Development at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

The sale will be held on Friday, October 26 from Noon-6:00 p.m. and Saturday October 27 from 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. One case of apples will cost $45 and will contain about 88 to 100 Red or Golden Delicious apples. Anyone interested in picking up a case will need to get from the the Pediatric Center Parking Lot on the campus of Driscoll Children's Hospital.

