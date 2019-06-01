CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Members of the First Christian Church in South Texas celebrated the meaning of Christmas on Saturday with the Boar's Head And Yule Log Festival.

The audience of the festival is enveloped in festive mirth with over 180 people in authentic renaissance costumes as they play a part in the hour-long pageant.

The 37th year of the boar's head and yule festival.

