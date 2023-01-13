37th Annual MLK Day March to take place Monday

Monday's march will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi City Hall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the United States.

Here at home, the City of Corpus Christi is joining the alumni chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in their annual march.

The 37th Annual MLK March will begin at Corpus Christi City Hall and go through Downtown Corpus Christi before ending at the Church of the Good Shepard on Carancahua Street.

This is the city's first time hosting the start of the march and organizers said it's just part of city's efforts to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

"And so we want to find a way to be able to bring those issues to our community, talk about the relevancy and then also give a charge to our community," said President of the Corpus Christi Alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Nikaela Pradier.

Monday's march will take place at 11:30 a.m.

