Tesla's $3.8M donation could improve roads near Robstown lithium refinery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One month ago, the Tesla refinery in Robstown began construction, and now there are discussions about multimillion-dollar roadwork improvements near the plant.

The refinery will be a topic on the agenda for the Nueces County commissioners during their regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting.

County leaders will vote to accept a $3.8 million donation from Tesla to improve County Roads 30, 79, and 81.

Pct. 3 Nueces County commissioner John Marez said that the process to approve the agreement is complicated.

"That's why it does have to go through the commissioners court, to be able to review and accept the agreement," he said. "It will help the roads that are directly tied into their proposed plan or property they currently own in Nueces County."

Marez told 3NEWS that some of the improvements will involve widening the roads and enhancing the pavement to accommodate the heavy-duty equipment and vehicles required for Tesla's operation.

He said receiving free road improvements from private interests is a positive development and expects the agreement to be well-received by other commissioners.

"We feel the road improvements are needed," he said. "And maybe something we typically couldn't afford, but also provides the guidelines they need to meet their needs as far as vehicles coming to and from their facility. I believe in the end its a win-win project."

