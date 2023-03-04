$3B ammonia plant facility set to go in right next door to Ingleside on the Bay

Mayor of Ingleside on the Bay Jo Ann Ehmann said she is concerned about the facility and hopes it's built to highest safety standards.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A huge ammonia plant project is set to go in near Ingleside on the Bay.

Enbridge is partnering with Yara to build the plant on the site of the old NAS Ingleside. That's where Enbridge has been operating its oil and natural gas facility.

Patrick Nye is the President of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association and said that his group is trying to make sure the plant is carefully considered -- instead of rushed.

"What we’re going to do is to make sure that the permits are contested and make sure they are thoroughly looked at," he said.



Vince Paradis is the Vice President for Business Development in the U.S. for Enbridge. He explained to 3NEWS that what will happen at the facility will play an important role in the community.

"You’ll take natural gas and you will run it through a process which will convert it into hydrogen. Because we are capturing the CO2 or the carbon dioxide and sequestering that, it will be blue hydrogen and will run it through another process. We will add nitrogen to it which will then convert it into ammonia," he said.

Paradis stressed that the project is still in its planning stages. The company hopes to have more answers for residents soon. Especially for those who live in Ingleside on the Bay.

3NEWS visited Ingleside on the Bay City Hall to see what the mayor thought about the project, since it will be built within city limits.

”There are concerns if there is some sort of an incident absolutely," said Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann. "We just hope they build to the best safety standards and stay on their toes.”



Nye said that his group will work to ensure that all permits and applications are going to meet the highest standards. If all goes as planned, Enbridge and Yara expect the ammonia plant to be up and running by 2028.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!