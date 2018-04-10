Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One Corpus Christi veterinarian is making sure the partner of an officer and their K-9 have everything they need.

Dr. Moore of Southside Animal Hospital presented members of the Corpus Christi Police Department K-9 unit with more than $3,000 equipment.

Equipment includes everything from vests, brushes, and even toys.

"What you need to understand is these toys are not for amusement. These toys are their paychecks. That's what they're trained for. So they do good, and they get one of those, and they are ecstatic," said Marta Sprout, president of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

According to handlers, the equipment donated on Wednesday is something they usually have to pay out of pocket for.

