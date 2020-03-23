CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday you may have noticed that 3News Anchor Leslie Adami was out of the studio. She, like many journalists around the country, is working from home.

It's a way to protect herself and her coworkers during the current coronavirus pandemic while also setting a good example when it comes to social distancing.

Over the next few days you will see many changes at 3News, but we will still be there for you on-air and online. Several reporters are working remotely, even anchors, as we work to keep you informed and safe.

Remember, you can text your questions and comments to us at 361-855-6397.

