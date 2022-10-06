Want to add to your summer plans? First Edition has you covered with 'Summer Sizzle'

Are you looking to add to your summer plans? First Edition Reporter Julissa Garza shows how you can do just that in a new weekly segment-- 'Summer Sizzle.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School's out and summer is almost here which means plenty of time to have fun in the sun with family and friends.

You may be looking to add to your summer plans or find some sizzle. First Edition has a new weekly segment that will help you do just that. All summer long, First Edition Reporter Julissa Garza will highlight places right here in the Coastal Bend you can visit to create new memories, starting with the Texas State Aquarium.

The Texas State Aquarium is one of the many treasures along the Corpus Christi Bay and if you haven’t gone recently, it’ll be worth it to check out the more interactive experiences.

“We have our feed-the-fish opportunity where our guests are able to actually feed some of our exhibits here at the Aquarium and have a behind the scenes opportunity,” said Education Manager Nicole Gaertner.

If you’re feeling more brave you can snorkel with sharks.

“You will be in a part of our Caribbean Sea and up close and personal with our brown sharks and other species,” said Gaertner.

Maybe you’re not ready to take dive, so take a seat in the theater and catch the latest 4D film.

“Our new 4D film Rio, it just opened last weekend,” said Vice President of Marketing and Communication Jennifer Vela.

After the movie you might want to see some of those birds up close and personal while grabbing a snack for yourself.

“Canopy is a new addition to the Caribbean jungle it’s on the third floor,” said Vela. “You can get regional cuisine to South Texas and so we have some amazing really delicious food.”

Not only can you eat with a beautiful view of the many animals that call the TSA home, but you can order your food with a modern twist.

“We have QR codes throughout the facility, you do not need an app, you take a picture of the QR code,” said Vela “The QR code it will take you directly to the menu.”

You have plenty of options to choose from. You can order from Canopy, Shoreline Grill or the Aquarium's latest addition, Back Porch.

“We have an amazing view of the USS Lexington, Downtown Corpus Christi. You can get ice cold beverages, adult beverages, as well as some fun drinks for the kiddos, and enjoy gourmet hot dog.”

Along with all the other additions, alcoholic beverages are new too!

“A great way to beat the heat here at the Texas State Aquarium,” said Vela.

There’s a lot of fun to be had, but as we know-- it can add up. Vela says there’s one way to save all around and that’s by becoming a member.

“It pays for itself within two visits, you get unlimited access to the aquarium, as well as additional discounts in our grill locations and the gift shop,” said Vela.

This summer, the splash pad has extended their hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And don’t forget! You can feed the flamingos for $5.

Tune into First Edition every Friday throughout the summer for more ‘Summer Sizzle.’