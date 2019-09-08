CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction crews across the city have been putting the finishing touches on several reconstructed schools in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

3News got a sneak peek Friday at the newest elementary school campus and two new middle school campuses.

Windsor Park Elementary School is just one of three newly constructed schools in the district. It's been years in the making and faculty said they are excited to move into their new home.

"We've been like kids waiting for Christmas," Windsor Park Principal Kimberly Bissell said.

Bissell has been principal there for 10 years and said she knew the school was going to be upgraded but was amazed at the extent of the construction.

"We have the newest in technology. We have the newest in plumbing. The newest in everything and that is something spectacular and fun that we find every day here," Bissell said.

From the floor to the ceiling, each design element was made with students in mind, and the neatest of those elements is the Solatube lighting. Classrooms without windows will be able to experience sunlight with the flick of a switch.

"As you can see, these four fixtures are lit directly by the sun," Bissell said. "There is no electricity going on in these rooms at all."

The importance of bringing light into a learning space expands outside of the classroom. The school has an open multi-purpose space for students and faculty.

"Here we wanted to create some space as flexible learning areas that can be used for presentations, large group instruction," Bissell said. "You can bring two or three classrooms out here to teach a class."

Windsor Park Elementary School is a little over 80,000 square feet and can fit 750 students.

Two CCISD middle schools are also unveiling new campuses this year -- Baker Middle School and Cunningham Middle School at South Park. Kiii News Reporter Marissa Cummings also got to tour those campuses Friday and came back with the details.

Baker Middle School was a part of the 2016 bond and now it has comes to fruition.

According to the principal at Baker Middle School, every part of the nearly 170,000 square foot building is made for learning.

"It's just when you like at the building it was truly built around education. This is how kids are going to learn and this is how teachers are going to teach and then they build a building that is going to facilitate that," principal John Dobbins said.

From the science labs to the art room and even the hallways at the end of all the main hallways desks have been constructed for administration to be a part of the day-to-day for the students.

"They really walk a matter of feet and they can be there with their counselor, their assistant principal. If they need or if they have questions, we're there for them, Dobbins said.

The hallways allow for more visibility and that was designed for security reasons. The priority of safety is echoed at the new Cunningham Middle School at South Park.

"Of course we'll be checking in with our parents and our community as they come in. This will be the main entrance this will be our reception area," principal Sandy Salinas-DeLeon said.

While the two schools are physically identical they both carry thier own spirit. Cunningham focuses on the impact hector p. garcia had on thier community.

"Who is one of the reasons that we are now able to stand in such a beautiful building and it is because of the work thatr he established so many years ago and never let go and we just continued it," Salinas-DeLeon said

Both schools will be open on Aug. 26 with Baker is just working on completeing their gymnasium.

