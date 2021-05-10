3News Anchor Leslie Adami to give keynote address at Del Mar College virtual commencement

KIII anchor and reporter Leslie Adami attended DMC Dual Credit courses as a Sinton High School student.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College students who have worked through the pandemic will get to celebrate completion of their degrees this week!

Del Mar College's virtual Spring Commencement Ceremony is scheduled for this Friday, May 14, and our own Leslie Adami, who attended DMC Dual Credit courses as a Sinton High School student, will give the keynote address.

The College will hold the Class of Spring 2021 ceremony online beginning with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. and the formal ceremony at 7 p.m. You can access the ceremony via the following links:

624 members of the Class of Spring 2021, which includes 816 “prospective” graduates overall, will participate during the DMC virtual commencement on Friday. Del Mar College is awarding 985 associate’s degrees and certificates combined to the total Class of Spring 2021.

For local 3News anchor and reporter Leslie Adami, giving the keynote address to the College’s Class of Spring 2021 is a homecoming of sorts. The 2012 Sinton High School graduate is familiar with DMC as a Dual Credit student who took credit courses while simultaneously completing her high school education.

After graduating from SHS, Adami moved on to completing her studies at The University of Texas in 2015, earning a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a certificate in Latino Media Studies.

“Thanks to engaged professors, professors’ individualized attention to students and DMC college credit transferability, my time with Del Mar College continued even when I was a student at UT and placed me on the fast track to starting my dream job,” Adami noted in a written statement.

As a local journalist, Adami says that she shares tremendous pride when spotlighting accomplishments on the campus that gave her so much. Stories about students who have overcome unprecedented challenges throughout the pandemic and the educators who have helped guide them to the finish line are among the most inspiring to her.

With pride and sincere gratitude for her experiences with the College, Adami notes she is honored to serve as the Distinguished Speaker for the DMC Class of Spring 2021.

