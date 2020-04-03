CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to health officials, 99.9% of people in the Coastal Bend are at a low risk of exposure to the virus.

So, are you at risk of contracting the coronavirus?

Local health experts we have spoken with say "no".

If you want more confirmation you are ok, we present the CDC's risk factor checklist for coronavirus.

Low-Risk Category.

If you are part of the general American public, chances are, you are at no immediate health risk from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Medium-Risk Category.

If you are a healthcare worker caring for a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 then you are at elevated risk of exposure, according to the CDC.

Also, if you are in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, then there is an elevated risk.

If you are returning from travel to an international area where COVID-19 is occurring, you should be concerned.

High-Risk Category.

There are two things you should know about. If you have traveled to Hubei, China, or have had intimate contact with a person diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are not currently being evaluated by a U.S. Healthcare Official, you need to get to a doctor immediately.

Chances are you do not fall into that last category.

Chances are you will be just fine, just continue to watch us here at 3News and follow us online for the latest coronavirus updates.