3NEWS shouts out Class of 2022 graduates

As we continue to celebrate the Class of 2022 across South Texas, there are a few senior and kinder shout outs to add to the list!

Raigan Rose Martinez

Raigan is graduating from Gregory Portland High School. After graduation, she will begin real estate classes to become an agent. Congratulations, Raigan!

Joelie Soliz

Joelie is graduating from Alice High School. After graduation, she will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio to study environmental science. Congratulations, Joelie!

Siena Raquel Campos

Siena is graduating from kindergarten at Harvey Elementary in Kingsville. Congratulations, Siena!

Baron Leo Garza

Baron is graduating from kindergarten at the School of Science and Technology. Congratulations, Baron!

