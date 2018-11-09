CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The 3News Weather Team is keeping an eye on tropical wave Invest 95L as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula.

If it reaches tropical storm strength, it will be named Joyce.

Here's the latest:

Sept. 11, 2018: 4:00 p.m. - Tropical wave about to enter the Gulf. Still very disorganized. Producing a lot of rain. - Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey

