3NEWS takes a closer at what Texas lawmakers will be tackling next legislative session

The 88th Texas Legislature will convene in January and this week, lawmakers got the chance to begin pre-filing bills.

While it's still too early to know what the session will look like, we are getting a glimpse into some of the biggest issues that will most likely be addressed.

The pre-filing period for the next legislative session opened up on Monday and by Tuesday, more than 900 bills and proposed constitutional amendments had been put on the table.

Now most will never make it to law.

However, it does hint at some of the priorities and potential battles that are ahead.

Lawmakers will have more money to play with this time around, with at least an extra $27 billion in the budget. As expected following the Uvalde massacre, many of the bills offer a heightened focus on school safety and security -- including giving schools more money to expand mental health services.

Along with that, a push to raise the minimum age to purchase assault-style long guns to 21. There's also a renewed effort to launch school vouchers -- an issue that both Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott have raised.

No matter what they decide to do, political analyst Jason Whitey said Republicans have the momentum headed into the upcoming session.

"Republicans maintain majorities in both Houses in the State Legislature," he said. "At the end of the day, they can do what they want to do without having to worry about Democratic opposition, simply because there aren't enough Democrats to actually stop any Republican priorities."