Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street.

That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit.

At first glance, you might think you were walking through a graveyard of ghoulish faces. Halloween lover Ron Mrazek and his wife Kim have been decorating their home with macabre decorations for the past 30 years.

"I'm thinking this is so neat. I just love it. I love it. I mean, it's just I really love Christmas to and the house lends itself really well to Christmas and Halloween. I just love Halloween, I always have," Kim said.

3NEWS was passing by the Mrazek home a few days ago when we noticed the spooky display. We decided to wait until it got dark to see if the house was truly the best decorated and scariest house in town.

"Halloween night, having all of the kids and their parents with us, will set benches up right up on the edge of the street and we're a real quiet neighborhood other than Halloween night," Ron said.

Ron and Kim say anyone can come by before or during Halloween to check out their house, which has been turned into one spooky and ghastly fright night. But you'd better watch your step because you can't be sure about what's lurking in the shadows.

