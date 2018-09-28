Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 3rd annual Caddies for Kiddos golf tournament kicked off Friday to help support CASA of the Coastal Bend.

The tournament started at 8 a.m. with 27 teams of four competing to win various prizes given at some holes. Last year's event brought in more than $30,000, and they hope to raise even more this year.

Bert Quintanilla, a co-chairman for Caddies for Kiddos, was very happy with the turnout.

"It's a great turnout. It's our third annual. It's getting bigger and bigger every year. We're having a great time, lot of prizes today, but great participation from the community," Quintanilla said.

The funds raised Friday will be used to help CASA train volunteers to speak for children that are in the court system.

