CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The flu has effectively shut down all classes for half a week in Banquete, Texas, and prompted class cancellation in San Diego, Texas, as well.
Dr. Salim Surani joined 3News First Edition to discuss the dangers of the flu and how we should be prepared.
