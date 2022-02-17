Meet our first ever 3Star Teacher: Liza Jimenez

We will feature a new teacher every week on Thursday on 3News First Edition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You've seen those 3Star Student bumper stickers around town for, well, decades. Now, let us introduce you to our first even 3Star Teacher!

Liza Jimenez is an elementary schoool teacher at Bishop CISD. She graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and teaches all subjects for her 3rd graders. She is a two-time winner of the Teacher of the Year Award when she was teaching at Kingsville ISD.

Jimenez said her hard work over the last 15 years has been filled with special moments and pride. When she's not teaching, she loves arts and crafts!

