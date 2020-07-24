4 boaters rescued 3 miles south of Bob Hall Pier

Nueces County ESD #2 was called out to Padre Island for a group of boaters in distress.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 was called out to Padre Island for a group of four males who were having issues with their boat in the water.

Chief Dale Scott said two rescue boats were dispatched and they were able to find the men three miles south of Bob Hall Pier. The men then climbed aboard the rescue boats.

Fortunately, the men's boat was able to take care of itself, pushing its way back to the shore.

No injuries were reported. Chief Scott said the boat had run out of gas.

