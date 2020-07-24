4 boaters rescued 3 miles south of Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 was called out to Padre Island for a group of four males who were having issues with their boat in the water.
Chief Dale Scott said two rescue boats were dispatched and they were able to find the men three miles south of Bob Hall Pier. The men then climbed aboard the rescue boats.
Fortunately, the men's boat was able to take care of itself, pushing its way back to the shore.
No injuries were reported. Chief Scott said the boat had run out of gas.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Tropical Depression 8 expected to make landfall at 60 mph near Corpus Christi early Saturday afternoon. July 23 4PM Update.
- Public Health Order suspends on campus instruction for 12 school districts in Nueces County until September 7
- Truck drives off Crosstown Expressway, crashes into house
- BOND 2020 for the City of Corpus Christi