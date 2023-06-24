4 passengers safe after airplane engine fails

The aircraft landed on Highway 35 but was able to veer off into nearby grass avoiding traffic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people on board a plane in Aransas County are safe after airport officials said they made an emergency landing.

An Aransas County airport lineman told 3NEWS that the aircraft landed on highway 35 around 4:20 p.m. The plane was able to veer off into nearby grass to avoid hitting cars on the highway. The incident occurred 2-miles off Holiday Beach in Rockport.

According to the Rockport Pilot Newspaper, the plane lost one of its engines.

One person suffered minor injuries, and the three others are okay.

The aircraft took off from Corpus Christi International Airport, but as of now it's not known where exactly they were headed.

The Aransas County Airport is currently assisting the passengers on board with essentials such as food or water. The scene is active and DPS officials are continuing their investigation.

