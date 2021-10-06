East Texas 4-year-old dies after reportedly becoming tangled in cord attached to window blinds

An autopsy was ordered. However, at this time, police say it appears to be a tragic accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department says a boy died Tuesday after witnesses say he became tangled in the cord attached to window blinds.

According to the JPD, around 2:55 p.m., officers received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child in the 1500 block of Beaumont St.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive.

CPR and advanced life saving measures began and continued as the child was taken to a Jacksonville hospital.

"Doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to revive the child, but were unsuccessful," the JPD said in a statement. "

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Witnesses at the scene reported the child had became entangled in a cord attached to window blinds," police said. "It appears the child struggled to free himself prior to becoming unconscious. Relatives quickly found the child and called 911."

Investigators are continuing to interview family members and analyze evidence from the scene.