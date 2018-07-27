Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A total of 40 rescue dogs from the Coastal Bend area said goodbye to their foster parents and set off for their forever homes out of state Friday.

When Project Outbound and the Faith and Hope Foundation asked Ron Smith and Ashley Zuniga to foster the dogs, it wasn't a tough decision.

"After the hurricane, I wanted to help out in some way and I just got attached to it," Zuniga said.

"She was days from being put down," Smith said. "She's my shadow dog. When I walk around the house, her nose is on the back of my legs."

The dogs were taken from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services to be placed into good homes with people who will take care of them.

"Put them with fosters for two to six weeks until we get them vetted until we get them ready," Director Connie Bowen said. "Sometimes they're sick, injured."

Bowen takes up to 80 dogs out of Corpus Christi every month. There are waiting lists and lines for adopters.

"People sit and they wait and when they see them they cry," Bowen said.

Although it wasn't an easy goodbye for some of the foster caretakers, Zuniga and Smith know it's for the better.

"It's kind of emotional to leave the boy, I'm sorry," Zuniga said.

"So loving. It's good to know that they're going to a good home," Smith said.

