Rockport celebrates 40 years of Vietnamese Culture in the Coastal Bend

The History Center in Rockport has a new exhibit opening this weekend highlighting Vietnamese culture in the Coastal Bend.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The City of Rockport is celebrating Vietnamese culture in the Coastal Band with a special exhibit opening this weekend.

Dat Nguyen, author of “Dat: Tackling Life and the NFL,” who grew up in Rockport, will speak at the History Center, 801 E. Cedar St., at 10:00 a.m. .

A new book, “Growing up with the Boat People: The Vietnamese on the Gulf Coast of Texas,” will be introduced at the event. The story is about the escape and resettlement of cousins who arrive on the Coastal Bend from Vietnam in the 1970s.

Attendees can enjoy video clips of interviews with community members who left Vietnam to settle in the United States, eventually landing in Aransas County.

Watercolors by Hiep Nguyen will display the tranquility and beauty of Vietnam. His “A Simple Life on the Huong River” is the signature painting for the exhibit.

Monthly programs will complement the exhibit:

February 6, 2:00 PM “A New Year’s Celebration - The Year of the Tiger” at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1010 Palmetto.

March 6, 2:00 PM “Veterans Share Their Thoughts” will be held at the Texas Maritime Museum, cosponsor of the event. The program brings the U.S. and South Vietnamese soldiers who served in Vietnam to share their field experiences, good and bad.

April 10, 2:00 PM “Cultural Arts from Vietnam” will feature an artist, a linguist, a priest, a nun, and musicians at the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site, cosponsor of the event.

This exhibit, book and video interviews are funded by the Margaret Sue Rust Foundation, the Texas Historical Foundation, the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and Humanities Texas.

The History Center at 801 E. Cedar St. in Rockport is open Fri. 10-2; Sat. 1 – 4; Sun. 1-4; and Mon. 10-2. Click here to learn more about activities and events.