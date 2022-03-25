Fire alert: Mandatory evacuations issued as large fire continues to burn in Medina County

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents located north and northeast of the fire near Medina Lake.

SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire sparked south of Medina Lake Friday is causing large responses from firefighters and sparking mandatory evacuations to the area.

Officials say more than 400 acres burned as of 9 p.m. Friday, and they're advising the general public to stay clear of the area. As of Saturday morning, 40 to 50 homes were evacuated.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents located north and northeast of the fire near Medina Lake. Residents east of County Road 271, west of the Medina River and south of F.M. 1283 are asked to evacuate immediately, according to the National Weather Service.

Shelter is available at Loma Alta Middle School located at 266 County Road 381 South. Those who are evacuating are asked to enter through the gym entrance.

The Medina County Office of Emergency Management also issued a mandatory evacuation for County Roads 2651 and 2652. They said evacuees may proceed to the fire station on FM 1957 and wait for further information.

Fire Evacuation!!! Immediate Danger!! County Roads 2651 and 2652 need to evacuate immediately!! Evacuees may proceed to the Fire Station on FM1957 and stand by for further information. Posted by Medina County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Medina County officials also said those in the north and northeast parts of Medina Lake including the Red Cove area need to be aware of the fire. They said to have a planned escape route established and leave early as it's better to be safe than be slowed down due to other people evacuating.

URGENT!!!! If you are anywhere North or Northeast of the Medina Lake fire, you need to be VERY aware of the fire. This... Posted by Medina County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, March 26, 2022

In an update posted to Facebook shortly after midnight, the Medina County Office of Emergency Management said "no structures have been lost or threatened," but added that containment efforts will likely continue through most of Saturday.

Here is satellite video of the fire.

The office added that County Road 271 is set to remain closed for most of the day as well, and recommended that the public avoid the area.

Medina Lake area, fire update!! ￼ All Medina County ESD #1 and multiple Texas Forest Service fire units have been on... Posted by Medina County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, March 25, 2022

The fire is 65% contained. A Black Hawk helicopter will be flown over the fire to do water drops. Saturday afternoon, planes were seen gathering water from the lake.

Planes coming in for water to fight the fires!! Posted by Medina County Courthouse on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Multiple agencies were on the scene Friday, including several Bexar County fire units, according to their Facebook page. The Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to assist local firefighters.

An initial investigation shows the blaze was caused from a car fire, a spokesperson for the Medina County Office of Emergency Management confirmed to KENS 5.

Residents can find shelter at the Circle K at the corner of FM471 and 211, according to a Bexar County Fire Department Facebook post.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Bexar County and Medina County until 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoky conditions were visible in the San Antonio skyline Friday night. No one is reported to have been injured.