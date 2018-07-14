Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — The first Ridley Rendezvous took place on Saturday.

The event is commemorating the collaboration between the Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Restoration and Enhancement Project at Padre Island National Seashore.

The organizations say their work over the past four decades has increased the population of the endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle.

Attendees of the rendezvous were able to meet with park rangers and take part in other educational sea turtle activities.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII