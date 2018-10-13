Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The NICU at Driscoll Children's Hospital operates at the highest level possible according to the state of Texas.

Meaning whatever needs to be done to improve an infants care, they can do it.

"Surgeries, surgical interventions, we have MFM, we have specially trained nurses," Chris Joyal, Director of Driscoll Children's Hospital NICU.

Reasons that lead an infant to the NICU can vary.

For Eyla Saenz, it was because she was born prematurely.

Her mother, Melissa Saenz had her at 26 weeks pregnant and Eyla was born weighing one pound.

That then led to another complications.

Melissa says her baby wouldn't be here today if it weren't for Driscoll.

"They were able to help her breath and they were able to help her with her brain bleeds that she had and all the infections that she came with, so I'm just really appreciative of all their hard work and care," Saenz said.

And now at the 40th annual NICU reunion Driscoll doctors and nurses can see first hand how they've impacted a families life.

"That's important for us to kind of show the staff, the hard work that they do in that short period of time, and then they get to see these kids come back and see their development and milestones," Joyal said.

And people parents like Melissa Saenz are glad to see the staff too.

"This is amazing," she said. "It's great to see all the nurses and doctors that helped her and to keep in touch with them too all the time."

Little Eyla will be celebrating her second birthday soon, and still visits Driscoll weekly for treatment.

