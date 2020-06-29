x
4,100 without power near Airline Rd; restoration time is around 9 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Electric Power is reporting a power outage in the Bay Area. 

Representatives with AEP said a backhoe took out a communication wire earlier today, bringing three total utility poles down. At this time, it is unclear whether the backhoe was in use or if it was being transported from the area. 

Currently, 4,100 people are without power.

AEP is on the scene and said the restoration time is around 9 p.m.

