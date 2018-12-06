A 43-year-old Corpus Christi man has been arrested on charges of child pornography and sexually abusing two children.

The alleged abused are believed to have started six years ago, but investigators did not learn of the allegations until just recently.

According to a police affidavit, on June 2 of this year Mario Moreno began chatting with someone on a dating app. That person was a police informant. Moreno allegedly shared pictures and videos of children under the age of 14 performing illicit acts with an adult.

The informant then told police that Moreno revealed that he had had sex with two children often.

On June 5, the Corpus Christi Police Department Internet Crimes Division obtained subpoenas and began discovering Moreno's internet habits and his cellphone data. A warrant for his arrest was issued soon after and he was taken into custody.

Investigators then identified two children Moreno had allegedly known for a little more than six years, but had known the children's family for 17 years. The victims were interviewed and told investigators that they would spend the night with him at his home and that he would buy them gifts.

If found guilty of the first-degree felony, Moreno could spend the rest of his life in prison. His bond has been set at $250,000.

