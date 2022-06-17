x
Plans released for 45th annual Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

From firework shows to other festivities, the Big Bang Celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. July 3, along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those looking for something fun to do as Fourth of July approaches, the 45th annual Mayor's Big Bang Celebration will be free for all to enjoy. 

The public is encouraged to come downtown and enjoy the event. However, it is important to note that Shoreline Blvd will be closed to traffic to ensure pedestrian safety. 

