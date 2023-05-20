Thousands gather for 46th annual Beach to Bay marathon

Over 8,000 runners participated in the 26.2-mile race, including our very own KIII 3NEWS team.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi held their 46th Annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon.

There were over 8,000 runners that participated in the event. The 26.2-mile race started at 7 a.m. at JP Luby Beach and ended at McCaughan Park on Shoreline Drive.

Many intersections and roads were closed for the course in order to protect runners in the marathon.

Beach to Bay has been one of the largest relay marathons in the United States, drawing competitors from across the globe to honor those who have served along with those who are currently serving in the United States military.

Alex Reyes ran the 5th and 6th leg, he spoke with 3NEWS and said, "some people from my gym, some really good friends and family it was a really good bonding team experience."

Speaking of teams, our very own KIII crew also hit the sand for race. Great job to our entire team and everyone who ran!!

