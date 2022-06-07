48 pounds of narcotics seized near Bishop

The Nueces County District Attorneys Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop and found the 20 bundles of narcotics.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BISHOP, Texas — Nueces County law enforcement officials seized 48 pounds of narcotics during a traffic stop near Bishop on Wednesday, according to Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera.

Editor's Note: The above video is from related coverage on Nueces County Criminal Interdiction unit.

Officials with the Nueces County District Attorneys Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop on U.S. 77 just north of Bishop on July 6, officials said. Deputies asked for and received consent from the driver to search the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said they found 20 bundles of narcotics in an after-market compartment. The drugs weighed in at 48 pounds, according to officials.

The driver was arrested and will be charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

On 7/6/22, Nueces County Constable PCT3 members with the Nueces County District Attorneys Criminal Interdiction Unit... Posted by Constable Jimmy Rivera, Pct. 3 on Thursday, July 7, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.