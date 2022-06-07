48 pounds of narcotics seized near Bishop

BISHOP, Texas — Nueces County law enforcement officials seized 48 pounds of narcotics during a traffic stop near Bishop on Wednesday, according to Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera.
Officials with the Nueces County District Attorneys Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop on U.S. 77 just north of Bishop on July 6, officials said. Deputies asked for and received consent from the driver to search the vehicle.
Law enforcement officials said they found 20 bundles of narcotics in an after-market compartment. The drugs weighed in at 48 pounds, according to officials.
The driver was arrested and will be charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
