48th annual Windfest continues throughout weekend

The family event was filled with carnival rides, a cook off, and much more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 48th annual Windfest celebration continued today, April 1.

Windfest is one if the biggest fundraising events that takes place in Portland. It's origin came from "pioneer days" in the early 70's.

As for the event itself, the community can find one of the biggest carnivals, bar-b-q cook off, corn-hole, live music and fun for the whole family.

Portland was able to show off it's wonders all while helping local groups. 3NEWS spoke with Tim Stephens and Elizabeth Ackman who are with the Operations and Planning Chair.

"It's a great time of year to come out and enjoy a spring festival. Its huge, Portland's a great part of the U.S. It feels so good to give opportunities to the youth church groups. The boy scouts were here last night got to do some fundraising." Stephens explained.

The event continues tomorrow for its last day.

