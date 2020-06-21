CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a tragic beginning to the Father’s Day weekend as one man drowned Friday evening.



San Patricio Sheriff, Oscar Rivera, posted earlier today on Facebook that his deputies assisted Lake Corpus Christi State Park Officials with the apparent drowning.

Investigators say a 49-year-old father and son were having a swim to a marker buoy in the lake.



The pair made it to the buoy, but the father had a difficult time swimming back and went down.

The son and a friend were able to rescue the father and bring him to the shore and begin CPR, along with a nurse and bystanders.

Officials say the man was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.