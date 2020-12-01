CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Originally, crews were dispatched to Oso Bay for 4 kayakers in distress. After 20 minutes of searching, the dispatch center pinged the caller's phone, who noticed the men in the water. Another 30 minute search led rescuers to Humble Channel where 4 male kayakers were found.

Wind guts were still over 30 mph at the time, which is likely the cause of the overturned kayaks. 1 kayaker was taken to Bay Area hospital for possible hypothermia. First Responders stress the importance of being prepared.

"Check the weather. Make sure you don't go out in high winds. Make sure you have a charged cell phone in a water tight case, so you can make contact in case you get into trouble" Fire Chief Dale Scott said.

A small craft advisory was in effect during the time of the search. It's advisable that you check if the winds are anywhere between 20-33 mph because that gust of wind can cause incidences like this to happen.