CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four moms teamed up to make sure every child has a cozy Christmas known as Pajama Jam.

A group of women have collected over a thousand sets of pajamas in 2019 for foster children around South Texas.

"We are showing them love cause that's what we give our kids. Some kids don't get love," organizer Stephanie Benavides said. "Duvall, Brooks, Kleberg, Kennedy, Jim Hogg County."

"They don't get to take their belongings sometimes, and we want to do this for them because it's for them. Something that they can keep," organizer Chelsie Villarreal said.

Back in 2016, three moms and their friend decided to make a difference through something they call a Pajama Jam.

"I look at it as if they were our kids," Villarreal said.

From mid-November to mid-December, the friends put the word out and place donation boxes at different businesses. At the end of their collection drive, they hand all of the pj's over to organizations like CASA and the Department of Family and Protective Services.

"They hand them out to the children, and the children are just excited to get anything. Anything new. They're just excited," organizer Angela Ramirez said.

In 2019, the Pajama Jam received over 1,000 pairs of pajamas.

"It's crazy. You go back from 100, and now we're at a thousand," Benavides said.

The ladies received pairs of pj's from San Antonio and Houston.

"As we grow, that means more kids in our area are getting more pajamas," Benavides said.

According to the women, they hope to expand to Nueces County and the valley by 2020.

"Next year, 2,000. 2,000 or 1500 or something," Ramirez said.

