MATHIS, Texas — Department of Public Safety troopers confirmed Monday that a third child has died from injuries sustained a single-vehicle crash with a train Saturday in Mathis, Texas, has died.

According to DPS troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on County Road 1136, about five miles southeast of Mathis. A vehicle travelling north failed to stop at a railroad crossing and was hit on its right passenger side. The impact sent the vehicle off the tracks and into a cable barrier.

Two male children were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 12-year-old Adain Posada and eight-year-old Jacoby Posada, both of Beeville, Texas.

A five-year-old female passenger, identified as Aubree Galle, was sent via HALO-Flight to Driscoll Children's Hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries Sunday evening, according to DPS troopers.

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the two boys had been in the backseat of the vehicle and were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. They also said Galle was not secured in a child safety seat.

DPS troopers are still investigating the accident.