CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 50 nonprofits from the Coastal Bend were given an early Christmas gift Thursday in the form of checks from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving.

The checks were presented by gift funders who matched the donations raised during the annual Day of Giving, which KIII-TV is a proud media sponsor of. Checks were presented at First Methodist Church on Shoreline Boulevard.

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving happened back in November and raised a record-breaking total of over $2.845 million for the nonprofits.

"It doesn't matter what your income level is, there's not a gift too small, too big. These people are giving from their hearts," said Jennifer Vogt, chairperson for the Coastal Bend Community Foundation. "They want to see these organizations and nonprofits succeed, and it's just like Christmas."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: