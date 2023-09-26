50-mile ruck march aims to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Project, veteran awareness

March organizer Clay Randal said the ruck packs he put together will hold at least 35 pounds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project is taking place this Friday afternoon, aiming to raise $2,500 for the project and raise awareness about a serious problem facing veterans.

It's a 50-mile ruck sack march, and it's not too late to join in. However, what makes this march more challangening is the fact that it's 50 miles long and takes place overnight this Friday.

Organizer Clay Randal said the event was started to give back to those who sacrificed everything.

"I'm not a service member or a veteran or a wounded warrior. My uncle was in the Marines, and we lost him. Once I heard about his passing, I was set on trying to do something for it," he said.

Randal said that the ruck packs he put together will hold at least 35 pounds when he hits the road. One of those taking part in the march is disabled veteran Michael Gross.

"I was walking by and saw that sign," he said. "That's crazy how this guy is not a veteran and he's the one that is actually organizing this. I am overwhelmed. I was taken away. I stopped in my tracks. This is crazy. I did not know this was happening."

No one is required to carry a ruck sack since Randal said he realizes that 50 miles in 12 and a half-mile segments is hard enough. The route will take marchers over the Harbor Bridge, around Highway 361, through Aransas Pass, over the ferry, and down from Port A to J.P. Luby Surf Park.

Gross said he wants people to think about veterans.

"You see a lot of veterans who are so ready to help the community. It would be nice to see the community," he said.

Clay said that he has also tattooed many of those who have served.

"They're always great people. They have big hearts. They're ready to give back to their community in a lot of ways," he said.

