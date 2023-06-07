$50K engineering study hopes to improve Violet Andrews Park in Portland

In addition to improving landscaping, one of the efforts will include lowering vegetation to create a better view.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new grant is helping improve access to water and protecting shorelines for city parks in Portland. The money is coming from a $40,000 grant from the 'Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program.'

That's in addition to another $10,000 coming from the City of Portland. The money will go toward an engineering study that will look for improvements at the city's parks, Violet Andrews being one of them.

3NEWS brought you plans for Portland's Leisure Entertainment District four months ago which is projected to be completed by December 2024. While those plans are not yet finalized by the city council, the vision the city sees for that block will include updates to Violet Andrews Park.

Assistant City Manager of Portland Kathleen Weisenberger says the hike and bike trails will only enhance the experience around the district.

“The goal there is really to improve the access to the water," she said. "Both for our residents and the kite-boarding community. Violet Andrews Park has been called the ninth best place in the world for kite boarding. So we have people coming from all over the world, different countries, just for that resource.”

In order to improve this resource, the City is working to improve access, especially with debris on the shoreline.

“Right now there’s some wripwrap there, that makes it not an easy way to access the water," Weisenberger said. "And then also having different kinds of trails, and opening that space for use."

In addition to improving landscaping, one of the efforts will include lowering vegetation, to create a better view.

“That also plays into some of the things we’re doing on that side of town for the Leisure Entertainment District.”

The Leisure Entertainment District is a $12 million investment, a part of Portland’s 5-year capital improvements plan.

“The city has purchased a city block, an entire city block where we would put a public gathering space, a beautiful park, things that will draw visitors, pedestrian traffic to that area with the goal that it becomes more attractive for developers, for private developers.”

The city will work to make that side of town more pedestrian-friendly, complete with hike and bike trails and improved sidewalks.

“The goal would be to link it, so you could walk or bicycle all the way around town from your house over on the westside of town all the way over to the Leisure and Entertainment District," she said. "Have lunch, do some shopping. Cycle down to Violet Andrews Park and go out on the water and sit and enjoy the wildlife.”

The engineering firm overseeing Violet Andrews Park will give their final recommendations for the park in mid-August. Architects will then present their final renderings and designs for the Leisure Entertainment District in September.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!