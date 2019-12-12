CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The leading Latin record label Freddie Records, celebrated its 50th anniversary at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Freddy Records was founded in 1969 by six-time grammy-winning artist Freddie Martinez and has been home to many Grammy-winning artists.

Martinez continues to produce some of the biggest names in regional Mexican and Tejano music.

"It seems like we just started yesterday doing my first single, and here we are fifty years later, it feels great," Martinez Sr. said.

"Just a wonderful not only role model that you can look up to but someone whos gonna be right there to extend a hand to help our students so wonderfully exciting," said TAMUCC President and CEO Kelly M. Quintanilla.

3News would like to congratulate Martinez Sr. and Jr. for their 50-year accomplishment.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: