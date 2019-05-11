CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed last Friday in an accident on SPID near the Everhart exit.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old John Grant.

According to police, it was around noon Friday when Grant was heading east on SPID and reportedly clipped the back end of a stopped vehicle. He was thrown into the next lane and was then hit by another vehicle, which dragged him about 50 feet before coming to a stop.

Police said Grant died at the scene of the crash.

