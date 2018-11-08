Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Encouraging healthy living throughout the Coastal Bend is the objective for the Nueces County Medical Society.

Their mission was reflected at the 52nd annual health fair.

The fair was held at the American Bank Center where vendors lined the arena with tools for becoming healthier.

The event also offered health demonstrations, screenings, blood tests, and immunizations.

