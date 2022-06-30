Preparations for 54th annual Rockport Art Festival underway

The two-day festival kicks off Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There’s a lot in store this 4th of July weekend including the 54th annual Rockport Festival hosted by the Rockport Center for the Arts.

The two-day festival kicks off Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Rockport Harbor located at 1500 E. Laurel, adjacent to Rockport Beach Park and Aransas Bay.

“We have over 120 artists coming from all over the state and beyond some as far as California to Florida,” said Deputy Director of the Art Center and Art Fest Chair Karen Ernst.

Eric Von Seibert is one of the many artists you can see if you attend.

“I have 25 paintings I’ve been working on for the last couple months and a lot of them have a Coastal trend to them,” said Von Seibert.

In addition to the art there will be food trucks, live music, a beer garden, activities for the kids, and even a tent with AC to help beat the heat.

The festival and auction events raise 50 percent of the annual operating budget for the RCA.

